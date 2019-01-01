QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Eastern Light Capital Inc is a real estate investment trust and a specialty mortgage finance company.

Eastern Light Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastern Light Capital (OTCEM: ELCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastern Light Capital's (ELCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eastern Light Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastern Light Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastern Light Capital (ELCI)?

A

The stock price for Eastern Light Capital (OTCEM: ELCI) is $0.1 last updated Tue Jun 15 2021 13:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2005 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2005.

Q

When is Eastern Light Capital (OTCEM:ELCI) reporting earnings?

A

Eastern Light Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastern Light Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastern Light Capital (ELCI) operate in?

A

Eastern Light Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.