QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.21 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
399.1K/464.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
115.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
534.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Electra Battery Materials Corp is building North America's fully integrated, localized, and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable, and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electra Battery Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electra Battery Materials (ELBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electra Battery Materials (OTCQX: ELBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electra Battery Materials's (ELBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electra Battery Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Electra Battery Materials (ELBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electra Battery Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Electra Battery Materials (ELBMF)?

A

The stock price for Electra Battery Materials (OTCQX: ELBMF) is $0.21667 last updated Today at 8:57:41 PM.

Q

Does Electra Battery Materials (ELBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electra Battery Materials.

Q

When is Electra Battery Materials (OTCQX:ELBMF) reporting earnings?

A

Electra Battery Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electra Battery Materials (ELBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electra Battery Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Electra Battery Materials (ELBMF) operate in?

A

Electra Battery Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.