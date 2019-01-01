QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals. Geographically, the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific with the highest revenue from the North America segment. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

Elanco Animal Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elanco Animal Health (ELAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elanco Animal Health's (ELAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Elanco Animal Health (ELAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elanco Animal Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Elanco Animal Health (ELAT)?

A

The stock price for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAT) is $41.18 last updated Today at 8:55:13 PM.

Q

Does Elanco Animal Health (ELAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elanco Animal Health.

Q

When is Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAT) reporting earnings?

A

Elanco Animal Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elanco Animal Health (ELAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elanco Animal Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Elanco Animal Health (ELAT) operate in?

A

Elanco Animal Health is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.