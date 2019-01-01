ñol

Estee Lauder Cos
(NYSE:EL)
251.825
11.425[4.75%]
At close: May 27
251.86
0.0350[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low243.09 - 254.58
52 Week High/Low225.39 - 374.2
Open / Close246.48 / 251.86
Float / Outstanding230.5M / 357.3M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap90B
P/E27.53
50d Avg. Price258.11
Div / Yield2.4/0.95%
Payout Ratio24.7
EPS1.55
Total Float230.5M

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), Key Statistics

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
94B
Trailing P/E
27.53
Forward P/E
29.85
PE Ratio (TTM)
33.27
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.75
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.1
Price / Book (mrq)
14.63
Price / EBITDA
18.73
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.07
Earnings Yield
3.63%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.8
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.21
Tangible Book value per share
-0.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
15.2B
Total Assets
21.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.22
Gross Margin
76.58%
Net Margin
13.14%
EBIT Margin
17.53%
EBITDA Margin
21.81%
Operating Margin
22.99%