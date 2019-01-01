QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
108.64 - 108.64
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.33
Shares
20.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is a provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use. It is primarily engaged in the business activities of cancer therapy, industrial radiometry, and nuclear-medical imaging. The business segments of the group are Isotope products; Medical and Holding company. The company generates maximum revenue from Isotope products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (EKZRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (OTCEM: EKZRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen's (EKZRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen.

Q

What is the target price for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (EKZRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Q

Current Stock Price for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (EKZRF)?

A

The stock price for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (OTCEM: EKZRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (EKZRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen.

Q

When is Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (OTCEM:EKZRF) reporting earnings?

A

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (EKZRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen.

Q

What sector and industry does Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen (EKZRF) operate in?

A

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.