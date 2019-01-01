Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG is a provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use. It is primarily engaged in the business activities of cancer therapy, industrial radiometry, and nuclear-medical imaging. The business segments of the group are Isotope products; Medical and Holding company. The company generates maximum revenue from Isotope products segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.