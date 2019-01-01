QQQ
Eckoh PLC provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions. The company organizes its operations into two business divisions: Eckoh UK and Eckoh US. It generates maximum revenue from the Eckoh UK segment. The company secure payment includes Securing Agent-Assisted Payments, Automated Payments, e-Wallet Payments, Web Chat Payments, and others. It also specializes in omnichannel engagement, PCI compliance and contact center integration.

Eckoh Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eckoh (EKTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eckoh (OTCGM: EKTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eckoh's (EKTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eckoh.

Q

What is the target price for Eckoh (EKTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eckoh

Q

Current Stock Price for Eckoh (EKTPF)?

A

The stock price for Eckoh (OTCGM: EKTPF) is $0.95 last updated Tue Mar 30 2021 17:01:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eckoh (EKTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eckoh.

Q

When is Eckoh (OTCGM:EKTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Eckoh does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eckoh (EKTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eckoh.

Q

What sector and industry does Eckoh (EKTPF) operate in?

A

Eckoh is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.