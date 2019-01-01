QQQ
ELK Petroleum Ltd is an oil and gas producer and developer. The principal activities of the company consist of the development of carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at the Grieve oil field and production from the Madden/Lost Cabin project, both located in Wyoming, United States of America. Its geographical segments include Australia and the United States. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States. It also acquired Greater Aneth field in Utah.

ELK Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ELK Petroleum (EKPTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ELK Petroleum (OTCEM: EKPTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ELK Petroleum's (EKPTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ELK Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for ELK Petroleum (EKPTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ELK Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for ELK Petroleum (EKPTF)?

A

The stock price for ELK Petroleum (OTCEM: EKPTF) is $0.006 last updated Thu Jul 29 2021 16:28:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ELK Petroleum (EKPTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ELK Petroleum.

Q

When is ELK Petroleum (OTCEM:EKPTF) reporting earnings?

A

ELK Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ELK Petroleum (EKPTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ELK Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does ELK Petroleum (EKPTF) operate in?

A

ELK Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.