There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
EKO International Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in marketing and distribution of FREMS products. It provides total system solutions for Real-time, On-line Machine Vision Applications, and develops & manufactures advanced sensing products.

EKO International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EKO International (EKNL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EKO International (OTCEM: EKNL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EKO International's (EKNL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EKO International.

Q

What is the target price for EKO International (EKNL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EKO International

Q

Current Stock Price for EKO International (EKNL)?

A

The stock price for EKO International (OTCEM: EKNL) is $0.01 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:43:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EKO International (EKNL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EKO International.

Q

When is EKO International (OTCEM:EKNL) reporting earnings?

A

EKO International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EKO International (EKNL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EKO International.

Q

What sector and industry does EKO International (EKNL) operate in?

A

EKO International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.