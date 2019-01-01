ñol

Enterprise Informatics
(OTCEM:EINF)
0.51
00
At close: Aug 20

Enterprise Informatics (OTC:EINF), Dividends

0

Last Dividend

Mar 1, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Enterprise Informatics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Enterprise Informatics (EINF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enterprise Informatics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $16.46 on March 14, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own Enterprise Informatics (EINF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enterprise Informatics (EINF). The last dividend payout was on March 14, 2011 and was $16.46

Q
How much per share is the next Enterprise Informatics (EINF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enterprise Informatics (EINF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $16.46 on March 14, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Enterprise Informatics (OTCEM:EINF)?
A

Enterprise Informatics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Enterprise Informatics (EINF) was $16.46 and was paid out next on March 14, 2011.

