Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Enterprise Informatics Inc, formerly Spescom Software develops, markets, and supports eB, a suite of collaborative document, configuration and records management software. The eB suite allows firms to create, capture, store, manage, share and distribute critical business information about customers, products, assets, and processes. Roughly half of the company's customers are located outside of the United States. More than half of the company's revenue comes from maintenance-service-related activities.

Enterprise Informatics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enterprise Informatics (EINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enterprise Informatics (OTCEM: EINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enterprise Informatics's (EINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enterprise Informatics.

Q

What is the target price for Enterprise Informatics (EINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enterprise Informatics

Q

Current Stock Price for Enterprise Informatics (EINF)?

A

The stock price for Enterprise Informatics (OTCEM: EINF) is $0.51 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 18:47:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enterprise Informatics (EINF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 14, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2011.

Q

When is Enterprise Informatics (OTCEM:EINF) reporting earnings?

A

Enterprise Informatics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enterprise Informatics (EINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enterprise Informatics.

Q

What sector and industry does Enterprise Informatics (EINF) operate in?

A

Enterprise Informatics is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.