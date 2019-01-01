QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Environmental Infrastructure Holdings Corp is engaged in water treatment systems equipment sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EIHC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EIHC (EIHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EIHC (OTCEM: EIHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EIHC's (EIHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EIHC.

Q

What is the target price for EIHC (EIHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EIHC

Q

Current Stock Price for EIHC (EIHC)?

A

The stock price for EIHC (OTCEM: EIHC) is $0.002793 last updated Fri Jul 02 2021 18:50:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EIHC (EIHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EIHC.

Q

When is EIHC (OTCEM:EIHC) reporting earnings?

A

EIHC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EIHC (EIHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EIHC.

Q

What sector and industry does EIHC (EIHC) operate in?

A

EIHC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.