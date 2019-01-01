QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Eagle Hospitality Properties Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that is involved in the hospitality business. The company owns eight hotels and has an interest in a ninth property. The properties are all full-service or all-suites hotels that operate under the Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton brands. Commonwealth Hotels operates eight of Eagle's nine hotels.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Hospitality Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Hospitality (EHPTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Hospitality (OTCGM: EHPTP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eagle Hospitality's (EHPTP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Hospitality.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Hospitality (EHPTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eagle Hospitality

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Hospitality (EHPTP)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Hospitality (OTCGM: EHPTP) is $0.005 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:38:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eagle Hospitality (EHPTP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 30, 2008 to stockholders of record on September 23, 2008.

Q

When is Eagle Hospitality (OTCGM:EHPTP) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Hospitality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eagle Hospitality (EHPTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Hospitality (EHPTP) operate in?

A

Eagle Hospitality is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.