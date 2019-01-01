ñol

Energy Finders
(OTCPK:EGYF)
0.10
-0.0199[-16.60%]
At close: May 27
0.088
-0.0120[-12.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Energy Finders (OTC:EGYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Energy Finders reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$600K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Energy Finders using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Energy Finders Questions & Answers

Q
When is Energy Finders (OTCPK:EGYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Energy Finders

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Energy Finders (OTCPK:EGYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Energy Finders

Q
What were Energy Finders’s (OTCPK:EGYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Energy Finders

