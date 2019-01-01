QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Energy Finders Inc is specialized in developing applications primarily in the Infrastructure, Energy and Environment sectors.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy Finders Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Finders (EGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Finders (OTCPK: EGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Finders's (EGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy Finders.

Q

What is the target price for Energy Finders (EGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy Finders

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Finders (EGYF)?

A

The stock price for Energy Finders (OTCPK: EGYF) is $0.154 last updated Today at 8:59:46 PM.

Q

Does Energy Finders (EGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy Finders.

Q

When is Energy Finders (OTCPK:EGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Finders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy Finders (EGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Finders.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Finders (EGYF) operate in?

A

Energy Finders is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.