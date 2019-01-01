ñol

China Evergrande Gr
(OTCPK:EGRNY)
3.81
0.20[5.54%]
At close: May 27
5.10
1.2900[33.86%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low3.81 - 3.95
52 Week High/Low3.5 - 38.74
Open / Close3.9 / 3.81
Float / Outstanding- / 528.2M
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 3.4K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E0.85
50d Avg. Price4.4
Div / Yield0.59/15.37%
Payout Ratio12.62
EPS-
Total Float-

China Evergrande Gr (OTC:EGRNY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Evergrande Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Evergrande Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Evergrande Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK:EGRNY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Evergrande Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Evergrande Gr (OTCPK:EGRNY)?
A

There are no earnings for China Evergrande Gr

Q
What were China Evergrande Gr’s (OTCPK:EGRNY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Evergrande Gr

