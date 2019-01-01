QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.15 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
5.1K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emergent Metals Corp is a gold and base metal exploration and mine development company. The Company's business model is strategic acquisitions and divestitures (A&D) in the junior mining sector, with a focus on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's Nevada properties include Golden Arrow, New York Canyon, Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The Company's Quebec properties include Casa South, East-West, and Trecesson.
Read More

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Emergent Metals Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Emergent Metals (EGMCD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Emergent Metals (OTCQB: EGMCD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Emergent Metals's (EGMCD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Emergent Metals.

Q
What is the target price for Emergent Metals (EGMCD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Emergent Metals

Q
Current Stock Price for Emergent Metals (EGMCD)?
A

The stock price for Emergent Metals (OTCQB: EGMCD) is $0.153 last updated Fri Mar 18 2022 18:39:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Emergent Metals (EGMCD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emergent Metals.

Q
When is Emergent Metals (OTCQB:EGMCD) reporting earnings?
A

Emergent Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Emergent Metals (EGMCD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Emergent Metals.

Q
What sector and industry does Emergent Metals (EGMCD) operate in?
A

Emergent Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.