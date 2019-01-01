Emergent Metals Corp is a gold and base metal exploration and mine development company. The Company's business model is strategic acquisitions and divestitures (A&D) in the junior mining sector, with a focus on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's Nevada properties include Golden Arrow, New York Canyon, Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The Company's Quebec properties include Casa South, East-West, and Trecesson.