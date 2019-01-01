ñol

Eagle Bulk Shipping
(NASDAQ:EGLE)
70.17
-0.88[-1.24%]
At close: May 27
71.41
1.2400[1.77%]
After Hours: 4:50PM EDT
Day High/Low68.75 - 71.96
52 Week High/Low36.18 - 72.6
Open / Close70.59 / 70.17
Float / Outstanding9.6M / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.345K / 443.7K
Mkt Cap960.8M
P/E4.93
50d Avg. Price65.32
Div / Yield8/11.40%
Payout Ratio28.48
EPS4.09
Total Float9.6M

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Key Statistics

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
4.93
Forward P/E
3.87
PE Ratio (TTM)
4.41
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.73
Price / Book (mrq)
1.38
Price / EBITDA
3.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.98
Earnings Yield
20.27%
Price change 1 M
1.13
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.07
Beta
1.16
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
50.67
Tangible Book value per share
50.67
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
468.8M
Total Assets
1.2B
Total Liabilities
468.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.39
Gross Margin
40.98%
Net Margin
28.78%
EBIT Margin
31.06%
EBITDA Margin
40.5%
Operating Margin
35.45%