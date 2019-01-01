ñol

Eagle Bulk Shipping
(NASDAQ:EGLE)
70.17
-0.88[-1.24%]
At close: May 27
71.41
1.2400[1.77%]
After Hours: 4:50PM EDT
Day High/Low68.75 - 71.96
52 Week High/Low36.18 - 72.6
Open / Close70.59 / 70.17
Float / Outstanding9.6M / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.345K / 443.7K
Mkt Cap960.8M
P/E4.93
50d Avg. Price65.32
Div / Yield8/11.40%
Payout Ratio28.48
EPS4.09
Total Float9.6M

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eagle Bulk Shipping generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.7%

Annual Dividend

$8.0

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eagle Bulk Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Bulk Shipping. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on May 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $2.00

Q
How much per share is the next Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.00 on May 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)?
A

Eagle Bulk Shipping has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) was $2.00 and was paid out next on May 25, 2022.

