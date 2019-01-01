ñol

Edgetech International
(OTCEM:EGIL)
~0
00
At close: May 26

Edgetech International (OTC:EGIL), Dividends

Edgetech International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Edgetech International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Edgetech International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Edgetech International (EGIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgetech International.

Q
What date did I need to own Edgetech International (EGIL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgetech International.

Q
How much per share is the next Edgetech International (EGIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgetech International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Edgetech International (OTCEM:EGIL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgetech International.

