QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Enghouse Systems
(OTCPK:EGHSF)
25.3293
00
At close: May 25
38.24
12.9107[50.97%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.84 - 50.78
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.6M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.2K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E19.33
50d Avg. Price28.54
Div / Yield0.58/2.28%
Payout Ratio36.61
EPS0.39
Total Float-

Enghouse Systems (OTC:EGHSF), Key Statistics

Enghouse Systems (OTC: EGHSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
19.33
Forward P/E
20.16
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.37
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.95
Price / Book (mrq)
3.83
Price / EBITDA
11.21
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.46
Earnings Yield
5.17%
Price change 1 M
0.85
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.62
Tangible Book value per share
2.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
227.7M
Total Assets
699.3M
Total Liabilities
227.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
70.45%
Net Margin
19.44%
EBIT Margin
24.14%
EBITDA Margin
35.38%
Operating Margin
23.46%