QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 2.88
Mkt Cap
23.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.38
EPS
0.08
Shares
15.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ICPEI Holdings Inc operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. It distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ICPEI Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ICPEI Hldgs (EGFHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICPEI Hldgs (OTCPK: EGFHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICPEI Hldgs's (EGFHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ICPEI Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for ICPEI Hldgs (EGFHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ICPEI Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for ICPEI Hldgs (EGFHF)?

A

The stock price for ICPEI Hldgs (OTCPK: EGFHF) is $1.55 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:31:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICPEI Hldgs (EGFHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ICPEI Hldgs.

Q

When is ICPEI Hldgs (OTCPK:EGFHF) reporting earnings?

A

ICPEI Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ICPEI Hldgs (EGFHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICPEI Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does ICPEI Hldgs (EGFHF) operate in?

A

ICPEI Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.