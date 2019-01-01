QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Edgewater Bancorp Inc is primarily engaged in providing a full range of banking and financial services. It also offers a range of deposit accounts. The company's principal lending activity is originating one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, watercraft and automobile loans, and residential and commercial construction loans.

Edgewater Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edgewater Bancorp (EGDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edgewater Bancorp (OTC: EGDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Edgewater Bancorp's (EGDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edgewater Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Edgewater Bancorp (EGDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Edgewater Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Edgewater Bancorp (EGDW)?

A

The stock price for Edgewater Bancorp (OTC: EGDW) is $41 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 16:57:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Edgewater Bancorp (EGDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edgewater Bancorp.

Q

When is Edgewater Bancorp (OTC:EGDW) reporting earnings?

A

Edgewater Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Edgewater Bancorp (EGDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edgewater Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Edgewater Bancorp (EGDW) operate in?

A

Edgewater Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.