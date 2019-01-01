QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Eastern Goldfields Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eastern Goldfields Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastern Goldfields (EGDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastern Goldfields (OTCPK: EGDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastern Goldfields's (EGDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eastern Goldfields.

Q

What is the target price for Eastern Goldfields (EGDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastern Goldfields

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastern Goldfields (EGDD)?

A

The stock price for Eastern Goldfields (OTCPK: EGDD) is $0.075 last updated Today at 2:30:21 PM.

Q

Does Eastern Goldfields (EGDD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Goldfields.

Q

When is Eastern Goldfields (OTCPK:EGDD) reporting earnings?

A

Eastern Goldfields does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eastern Goldfields (EGDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastern Goldfields.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastern Goldfields (EGDD) operate in?

A

Eastern Goldfields is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.