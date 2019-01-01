ñol

Pasofino Gold
(OTCQB:EFRGF)
0.7839
00
At close: May 20
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 41.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.8K
Mkt Cap32.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float-

Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pasofino Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pasofino Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pasofino Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pasofino Gold (OTCQB:EFRGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pasofino Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pasofino Gold (OTCQB:EFRGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Pasofino Gold

Q
What were Pasofino Gold’s (OTCQB:EFRGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pasofino Gold

