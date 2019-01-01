ñol

LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC
(OTCGM:EFNCF)
$23.975
At close: Aug 31
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range22.15 - 26.14Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 2.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price23.98
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC Stock (OTC:EFNCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC Questions & Answers

Q
When is LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC (OTCGM:EFNCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC (OTCGM:EFNCF)?
A

There are no earnings for LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC

Q
What were LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC’s (OTCGM:EFNCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC

