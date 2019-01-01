LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC (OTC:EFNCF), Dividends

LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash LEGAL&GEN UCITS ETF PLC by Legal & Gen UCITS ETF PLC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.