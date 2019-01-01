ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eastern Michigan Finl
(OTCPK:EFIN)
30.00
00
At close: May 26
31.25
1.25[4.17%]
After Hours: 9:25AM EDT

Eastern Michigan Finl (OTC:EFIN), Dividends

Eastern Michigan Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastern Michigan Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.73%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

Sep 21, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eastern Michigan Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Michigan Finl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on September 28, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN). The last dividend payout was on September 28, 2018 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on September 28, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eastern Michigan Finl (OTCPK:EFIN)?
A

Eastern Michigan Finl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eastern Michigan Finl (EFIN) was $0.17 and was paid out next on September 28, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.