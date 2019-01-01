ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Egyptian Financial Group
(OTCPK:EFGZF)
At close: Dec 31
1.61
NaNNaN
After Hours: 5:44AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 461.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.75
Total Float-

Egyptian Financial Group (OTC:EFGZF), Dividends

Egyptian Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Egyptian Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 12, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Egyptian Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Egyptian Financial Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF). The last dividend payout was on April 27, 2007 and was $0.24

Q
How much per share is the next Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on April 27, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Egyptian Financial Group (OTCPK:EFGZF)?
A

The most current yield for Egyptian Financial Group (EFGZF) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 27, 2007

Browse dividends on all stocks.