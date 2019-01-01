EFG International (OTC:EFGXY), Dividends

EFG International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash EFG International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for EFG International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 22, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for EFG International (EFGXY). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2012 and was $0.10
There are no upcoming dividends for EFG International (EFGXY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 22, 2012
EFG International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for EFG International (EFGXY) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 22, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.