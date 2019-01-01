QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
EFG International AG is a Swiss international private banking and asset management group with operations that span the globe, including Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Most of its assets under management are in cash and deposits, equities, bonds, and loans. The company generates most of its income primarily from net banking fee and commission income and secondarily from net interest income. About three fourths of its loan portfolio are due from customers, while the other fourth comes from mortgages. The company's loan portfolio is mostly exposed to Latin America and the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, Asia and Oceania, and other parts of Europe.

EFG International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EFG International (EFGXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EFG International (OTCPK: EFGXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EFG International's (EFGXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EFG International.

Q

What is the target price for EFG International (EFGXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EFG International

Q

Current Stock Price for EFG International (EFGXY)?

A

The stock price for EFG International (OTCPK: EFGXY) is $7.57 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 18:07:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EFG International (EFGXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2012.

Q

When is EFG International (OTCPK:EFGXY) reporting earnings?

A

EFG International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EFG International (EFGXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EFG International.

Q

What sector and industry does EFG International (EFGXY) operate in?

A

EFG International is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.