EFG International AG is a Swiss international private banking and asset management group with operations that span the globe, including Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Most of its assets under management are in cash and deposits, equities, bonds, and loans. The company generates most of its income primarily from net banking fee and commission income and secondarily from net interest income. About three fourths of its loan portfolio are due from customers, while the other fourth comes from mortgages. The company's loan portfolio is mostly exposed to Latin America and the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, Asia and Oceania, and other parts of Europe.