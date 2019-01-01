Eiffage SA focuses on construction, property development, civil engineering, and energy projects. It constructs complex structures and renovates projects to customers' general and legal requirements. A wide range of experience allows the company to provide integrated offerings, finance different deals, design, and build numerous structures. Eiffage reports four business activities: construction, infrastructures, energy, and concessions. It supports public and private sector clients, from planning to asset maintenance. The company has the capability to design and construct onshore and offshore infrastructures, and can roll out multitechnical solutions throughout the industrial sector. France accounts for the majority of total revenue.