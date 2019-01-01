QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
3.67/3.31%
52 Wk
99.92 - 114
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
45.94
Open
-
P/E
15.01
EPS
0
Shares
96.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eiffage SA focuses on construction, property development, civil engineering, and energy projects. It constructs complex structures and renovates projects to customers' general and legal requirements. A wide range of experience allows the company to provide integrated offerings, finance different deals, design, and build numerous structures. Eiffage reports four business activities: construction, infrastructures, energy, and concessions. It supports public and private sector clients, from planning to asset maintenance. The company has the capability to design and construct onshore and offshore infrastructures, and can roll out multitechnical solutions throughout the industrial sector. France accounts for the majority of total revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eiffage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eiffage (EFGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eiffage (OTCGM: EFGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eiffage's (EFGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eiffage.

Q

What is the target price for Eiffage (EFGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eiffage

Q

Current Stock Price for Eiffage (EFGSF)?

A

The stock price for Eiffage (OTCGM: EFGSF) is $110.85 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:50:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eiffage (EFGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eiffage.

Q

When is Eiffage (OTCGM:EFGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Eiffage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eiffage (EFGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eiffage.

Q

What sector and industry does Eiffage (EFGSF) operate in?

A

Eiffage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.