Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Co is a provider of investment banking products and services in the Middle East. The company is headquartered in Egypt and conducts the majority of business domestically. The bank also has operations in Gulf countries and Lebanon. The company generates the majority of revenue through brokerage services. In addition, the bank generates revenue through asset-management products, such as traditional and alternative investments, fixed-income, money market, equity, and Shariah-compliant mandates. The bank also engages in equity research, strategy and macroeconomic forecasts, industrial research, and private equity services for its clients.