Ellington Financial
(NYSE:EFC)
15.45
0.01[0.06%]
At close: May 27
15.4899
0.0399[0.26%]
After Hours: 5:39PM EDT
Day High/Low15.27 - 15.49
52 Week High/Low14.29 - 19.6
Open / Close15.37 / 15.45
Float / Outstanding46.6M / 60M
Vol / Avg.510.8K / 781.8K
Mkt Cap927.7M
P/E9.97
50d Avg. Price16.49
Div / Yield1.8/11.65%
Payout Ratio115.48
EPS-0.17
Total Float46.6M

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC), Key Statistics

Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.97
Forward P/E
8.44
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.97
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
9.61
Price / Book (mrq)
0.87
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.03%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.44
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.76
Tangible Book value per share
17.76
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.5B
Total Assets
5.8B
Total Liabilities
4.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
-134.74%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -