Eve (OTC:EEVVF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 25
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Eve using advanced sorting and filters.
Eve Questions & Answers
When is Eve (OTCEM:EEVVF) reporting earnings?
Eve (EEVVF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 25, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eve (OTCEM:EEVVF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Eve’s (OTCEM:EEVVF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.