There is no Press for this Ticker
Encompass Energy Services Inc is a service provider in energy sector. The services provided by the company are preliminary centerline design, safety inspection, craft inspection, utility inspection, survey inspection, pig tracking, TIC estimates, and title research.

Encompass Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Encompass Energy Services (EESI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Encompass Energy Services (OTCEM: EESI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Encompass Energy Services's (EESI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Encompass Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Encompass Energy Services (EESI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Encompass Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Encompass Energy Services (EESI)?

A

The stock price for Encompass Energy Services (OTCEM: EESI) is $0.08 last updated Wed May 26 2021 15:43:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Encompass Energy Services (EESI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Encompass Energy Services.

Q

When is Encompass Energy Services (OTCEM:EESI) reporting earnings?

A

Encompass Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Encompass Energy Services (EESI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Encompass Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Encompass Energy Services (EESI) operate in?

A

Encompass Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.