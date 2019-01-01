ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RS Group
(OTCPK:EENEY)
118.66
00
At close: Mar 7
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low118.66 - 169.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 47.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E19.4
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield1.41/1.19%
Payout Ratio21.43
EPS-
Total Float-

RS Group (OTC:EENEY), Dividends

RS Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash RS Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 10, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

RS Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next RS Group (EENEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RS Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.76 on January 28, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own RS Group (EENEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RS Group (EENEY). The last dividend payout was on January 28, 2013 and was $0.76

Q
How much per share is the next RS Group (EENEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for RS Group (EENEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.76 on January 28, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for RS Group (OTCPK:EENEY)?
A

RS Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for RS Group (EENEY) was $0.76 and was paid out next on January 28, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.