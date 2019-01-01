|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Electrocomponents (OTCPK: EENEY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Electrocomponents.
There is no analysis for Electrocomponents
The stock price for Electrocomponents (OTCPK: EENEY) is $149.04 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:39:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.
Electrocomponents does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Electrocomponents.
Electrocomponents is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.