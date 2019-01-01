QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.41/0.94%
52 Wk
146.5 - 169.75
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
9.88
Open
-
P/E
27.83
EPS
0
Shares
47.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Electrocomponents PLC is a distributor of electronics and industrial products. The company provides semiconductors; interconnect, passives, and electromechanical components; automation and control products; and consumables through its two brands: RS and Allied Electronics. The main customer groups are electronic design engineers, machine and panel builders, and maintenance engineers. Electrocomponents' largest distribution channel is online through e-commerce. Other channels include catalogs, trade counters, and an international field sales network. Its largest end market by revenue in Europe, with the majority generated in Northern Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electrocomponents Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electrocomponents (EENEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electrocomponents (OTCPK: EENEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electrocomponents's (EENEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electrocomponents.

Q

What is the target price for Electrocomponents (EENEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electrocomponents

Q

Current Stock Price for Electrocomponents (EENEY)?

A

The stock price for Electrocomponents (OTCPK: EENEY) is $149.04 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:39:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electrocomponents (EENEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is Electrocomponents (OTCPK:EENEY) reporting earnings?

A

Electrocomponents does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electrocomponents (EENEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electrocomponents.

Q

What sector and industry does Electrocomponents (EENEY) operate in?

A

Electrocomponents is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.