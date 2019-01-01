ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA
(OTCEM:EEKAF)
$1.45
At close: Apr 21
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA Stock (OTC:EEKAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA Questions & Answers

Q
When is ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA (OTCEM:EEKAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA (OTCEM:EEKAF)?
A

There are no earnings for ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA

Q
What were ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA’s (OTCEM:EEKAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for ELTEK ASA by Eltek ASA

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.