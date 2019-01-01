Aktiebolaget Svensk Exportkredit (Swed Ex Cred Corp) Elements (SM) Linked to the SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index developed by BNP Paribas due August 8, 2022, Medium-Term Notes, Series D (ARCA:EEH), Dividends

Aktiebolaget Svensk Exportkredit (Swed Ex Cred Corp) Elements (SM) Linked to the SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index developed by BNP Paribas due August 8, 2022, Medium-Term Notes, Series D issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aktiebolaget Svensk Exportkredit (Swed Ex Cred Corp) Elements (SM) Linked to the SPECTRUM Large Cap U.S. Sector Momentum Index developed by BNP Paribas due August 8, 2022, Medium-Term Notes, Series D generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.