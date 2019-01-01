ñol

Eline Entertainment Group
(OTCEM:EEGI)
0.0001
00
At close: May 27
0.0002
0.0001[100.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT

Eline Entertainment Group (OTC:EEGI), Dividends

Eline Entertainment Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eline Entertainment Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Eline Entertainment Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eline Entertainment Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eline Entertainment Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Eline Entertainment Group (EEGI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eline Entertainment Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eline Entertainment Group (OTCEM:EEGI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eline Entertainment Group.

