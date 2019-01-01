QQQ
EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG is a German company which is active in the energy sector. It operates through four business segments namely Sales, Grids, Renewable Energies, and Generation and Trading. The Sales segment derives a majority of revenue which includes sales of electricity and gas, as well as the provision of energy-related services, such as billing services or energy supply and energy-saving contracting. Grids segment encompasses the value-added stages of transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. Its Renewable Energies segment covers power generation. Generation and Trading segment is engaged in the generation and trading of electricity as well as comprises the provision of system services, gas midstream operations, district heating, and environmental services.

EnBW Energie Baden Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EnBW Energie Baden (EEGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EnBW Energie Baden (OTCGM: EEGBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EnBW Energie Baden's (EEGBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EnBW Energie Baden.

Q

What is the target price for EnBW Energie Baden (EEGBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EnBW Energie Baden

Q

Current Stock Price for EnBW Energie Baden (EEGBF)?

A

The stock price for EnBW Energie Baden (OTCGM: EEGBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EnBW Energie Baden (EEGBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EnBW Energie Baden.

Q

When is EnBW Energie Baden (OTCGM:EEGBF) reporting earnings?

A

EnBW Energie Baden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EnBW Energie Baden (EEGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EnBW Energie Baden.

Q

What sector and industry does EnBW Energie Baden (EEGBF) operate in?

A

EnBW Energie Baden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.