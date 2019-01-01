|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of E-Direct (OTCEM: EDZR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for E-Direct.
There is no analysis for E-Direct
The stock price for E-Direct (OTCEM: EDZR) is $0.000008 last updated Wed Jan 27 2021 15:15:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for E-Direct.
E-Direct does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for E-Direct.
E-Direct is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.