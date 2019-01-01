An investment in wide-moat-rated Endeavour Group provides investors with exposure to one of the most well entrenched dividend-paying businesses in the Australian retail landscape. Following decades of sustained organic growth through store roll-outs, Endeavour's off-premises retail segment—with more than 1,600 retail outlets mainly across its Dan Murphy's and BWS brands—accounts for approximately half of all off-premises retail liquor sales within Australia. Endeavour's immense scale in the off-premises retail segment is unrivalled within Australia. Indeed, Endeavour's sales are almost three times larger than its nearest retail competitor, Coles.