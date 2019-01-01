QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.18/4.09%
52 Wk
4 - 5.17
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
An investment in wide-moat-rated Endeavour Group provides investors with exposure to one of the most well entrenched dividend-paying businesses in the Australian retail landscape. Following decades of sustained organic growth through store roll-outs, Endeavour's off-premises retail segment—with more than 1,600 retail outlets mainly across its Dan Murphy's and BWS brands—accounts for approximately half of all off-premises retail liquor sales within Australia. Endeavour's immense scale in the off-premises retail segment is unrivalled within Australia. Indeed, Endeavour's sales are almost three times larger than its nearest retail competitor, Coles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Endeavour Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Endeavour Gr (EDVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endeavour Gr (OTCPK: EDVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Endeavour Gr's (EDVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Endeavour Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Endeavour Gr (EDVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Endeavour Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Endeavour Gr (EDVGF)?

A

The stock price for Endeavour Gr (OTCPK: EDVGF) is $4.38 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:29:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Endeavour Gr (EDVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Endeavour Gr.

Q

When is Endeavour Gr (OTCPK:EDVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Endeavour Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Endeavour Gr (EDVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endeavour Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Endeavour Gr (EDVGF) operate in?

A

Endeavour Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.