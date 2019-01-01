|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EduLab (OTCPK: EDULF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for EduLab.
There is no analysis for EduLab
The stock price for EduLab (OTCPK: EDULF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for EduLab.
EduLab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for EduLab.
EduLab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.