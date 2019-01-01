ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Educational Development
(NASDAQ:EDUC)
4.53
-0.02[-0.44%]
At close: May 27
6.00
1.4700[32.45%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day High/Low4.39 - 4.6
52 Week High/Low4.38 - 14.5
Open / Close4.6 / 4.53
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 8.7M
Vol / Avg.15.2K / 11.1K
Mkt Cap39.5M
P/E4.63
50d Avg. Price6.49
Div / Yield0.4/8.82%
Payout Ratio40.82
EPS0.04
Total Float6.5M

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC), Dividends

Educational Development issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Educational Development generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.18%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Feb 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Educational Development Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Educational Development (EDUC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Educational Development. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on March 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Educational Development (EDUC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Educational Development (EDUC). The last dividend payout was on March 10, 2022 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Educational Development (EDUC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Educational Development (EDUC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on March 10, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)?
A

Educational Development has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Educational Development (EDUC) was $0.10 and was paid out next on March 10, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.