QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
EDP Renovaveis
(OTCPK:EDRVF)
24.6701
00
At close: May 26
21.10
-3.5701[-14.47%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.2 - 28.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 960.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.6K
Mkt Cap23.7B
P/E31.84
50d Avg. Price24.44
Div / Yield0.09/0.38%
Payout Ratio11.03
EPS0.07
Total Float-

EDP Renovaveis (OTC:EDRVF), Key Statistics

EDP Renovaveis (OTC: EDRVF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
28.9B
Trailing P/E
31.84
Forward P/E
35.46
PE Ratio (TTM)
94.83
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.79
Price / Book (mrq)
2.53
Price / EBITDA
11.7
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.21
Earnings Yield
3.14%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.46
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
9.74
Tangible Book value per share
7.48
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14.2B
Total Assets
24.5B
Total Liabilities
14.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.74
Gross Margin
83.66%
Net Margin
11.6%
EBIT Margin
34.09%
EBITDA Margin
63.44%
Operating Margin
33.02%