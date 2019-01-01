ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
%
Endeavor Gr Hldgs
(NYSE:EDR)
22.80
0.26[1.15%]
At close: May 27
22.77
-0.0300[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low22.5 - 23.34
52 Week High/Low17.42 - 35.28
Open / Close22.53 / 22.77
Float / Outstanding57.8M / 284M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E802.83
50d Avg. Price24.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.19
Total Float57.8M

Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE:EDR), Key Statistics

Endeavor Gr Hldgs (NYSE: EDR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.6B
Trailing P/E
802.83
Forward P/E
15.29
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.63
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.15
Price / Book (mrq)
3.87
Price / EBITDA
10.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.96
Earnings Yield
0.12%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.88
Tangible Book value per share
-15.71
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.4B
Total Assets
11.4B
Total Liabilities
8.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
52.87%
Net Margin
21.68%
EBIT Margin
39.38%
EBITDA Margin
43.86%
Operating Margin
11.73%