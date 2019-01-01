ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Empresa Distribuidora y
(NYSE:EDN)
5.7586
0.0286[0.50%]
At close: May 27
5.85
0.0914[1.59%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low5.75 - 5.8
52 Week High/Low3.73 - 7.9
Open / Close5.75 / 5.8
Float / Outstanding- / 43.8M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 18.7K
Mkt Cap252M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-64.4
Total Float-

Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN), Key Statistics

Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE: EDN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
365M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.27
Price / Book (mrq)
0.37
Price / EBITDA
0.93
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.35
Earnings Yield
-76.61%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.54
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.88
Tangible Book value per share
15.88
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
191.2B
Total Assets
274B
Total Liabilities
191.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
14.9%
Net Margin
-9.27%
EBIT Margin
28.64%
EBITDA Margin
38.08%
Operating Margin
-4.87%