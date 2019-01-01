QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
27.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
Eden Innovations Ltd is engaged in developing clean technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and markets EdenCrete, a concrete admixture, and OptiBlend, a retrofit dual fuel kit developed for diesel generator sets. The group has two segments namely Eden Innovations LLC, which includes EdenCrete sales and development and Optiblend sales, service, and manufacturing and Eden Innovations India Pvt Ltd, includes Optiblend sales, service, and manufacturing in India. It generates maximum revenue from the Eden Innovations LLC segment.

Eden Innovations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eden Innovations (EDEYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eden Innovations (OTCPK: EDEYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eden Innovations's (EDEYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eden Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Eden Innovations (EDEYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eden Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Eden Innovations (EDEYF)?

A

The stock price for Eden Innovations (OTCPK: EDEYF) is $0.0117 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eden Innovations (EDEYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eden Innovations.

Q

When is Eden Innovations (OTCPK:EDEYF) reporting earnings?

A

Eden Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eden Innovations (EDEYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eden Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Eden Innovations (EDEYF) operate in?

A

Eden Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.