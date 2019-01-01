ñol

Enel Generacion Costanera
(OTCGM:EDCFF)
$0.23
At close: Dec 9
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.050 - 0.230Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 701.988M
Vol / Avg.0 / 787.000Mkt Cap161.457MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.090
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-3.839

Enel Generacion Costanera SA Stock (OTC:EDCFF), Key Statistics

Enel Generacion Costanera Stock (OTC: EDCFF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
393.3M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
50.61
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.24
Price / Book (mrq)
0.9
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-9.68%
Price change 1 M
4.6
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.26
Tangible Book value per share
0.24
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14B
Total Assets
44.9B
Total Liabilities
14B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-61.72%
Net Margin
-38.49%
EBIT Margin
-53.47%
EBITDA Margin
61.58%
Operating Margin
-72.75%